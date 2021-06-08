Munster Rugby confirm players injured in fire pit accident

BREAKING: Munster Rugby confirm players injured in fire pit accident

Reporter:

Reporter

Munster Rugby have confirmed that players Mike Haley, CJ Stander, Damian de Allende and RG Snyman required treatment for superficial burns following a fire pit accident at the weekend.

It is expected that Haley and Stander, who sustained burns to their hands, may return to training this week with availability for Friday night’s game reviewed as the week progresses.

De Allende and Snyman, who sustained more substantial burns to legs, hands and face, will not take part in their respective training and rehabilitation programmes and will meet a specialist again later in the week.

On Saturday, the pair were named in Jacques Nienaber’s Springbok squad for the upcoming Lions series and are expected to link up with the squad on completion of their provincial programmes.

Commenting on the accident, Head Coach Johann van Graan said, “We are hugely relieved that the lads are all ok.

“The players have all been treated and are being well looked after with Damian and RG meeting the specialist again later this week to review next steps of their recovery.”

In further squad news the Munster Rugby medical team have confirmed that Conor Murray, Chris Farrell and Roman Salanoa have all returned to training ahead of Friday night’s Rainbow Cup game against Zebre.

There were also no fresh injury concerns to report following Friday’s Munster ‘A’ game against the Ireland U20s.

Unavailable: Neil Cronin (knee), RG Snyman (knee), Damian de Allende.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie