Shake up of All Ireland football championship format as 'green proposal' is voted in

A new All Ireland football championship format has been passed by 94.7% of delegates at GAA Congress earlier today (Saturday).

The proposal will keep the Allianz Football League in the spring and provincial championships in the early summer.

A new tiered All-Ireland structure, based on four groups of four, will be implemented.

Group winners will progress straight to quarter-finals and second and third-placed teams contest the remaining four places.

The next 16 counties, based on league ranking, go into four groups for the Tier 2 Tailteann Cup.

Introducing the motion to delegates, GAA President Larry McCarthy, pictured above, said it was the "so-called green proposal".

Derek Kent Chairman of the CCC, proposed the motion, saying it aimed to "Try and keep and build on what works well at the moment and hopefully avoid dead rubbers (games)".

He said it would give every team a chance to compete in the Sam Maguire competition.

Following the vote, Tom Parsons, GPA CEO, said: "The players stand strong in support of this positive motion. Players are asking for unity, this is receiving a strong green light from players."

#GAA news: All Ireland Football Championship structure to change as Motion 1 passeshttps://t.co/8dvnH4RbHn — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 26, 2022

Former GAA President Seán Kelly added: "I have endoresed this completely. In fairness to you Uachtarán and your colleagues, you said you would reconsider after Special Congress. It will enhance the provincial championships and it will enhance the league".