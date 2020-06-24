Got a craving? 23 McDonald's restaurants across Ireland reopen today for walk-in takeaway service
McDonald’s Ireland has announced that 23 stores across Ireland have re-opened for walk-in takeaway service as of 7am this morning.
The fast-food giant re-opened their drive-thru at many locations across the country to huge queues in recent weeks, and now more restaurants will open with a number of new social distancing measures in place to help keep employees and customers safe.
With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, stores will look a little different and things may take a little longer.
Customers will follow a one-way system and be asked to sanitise their hands. A limited number of people will be served at one time. There will be fewer self-order screens switched on and those in use will be sanitised at least every half hour, while seating will not be available for customers.
Restaurants will return with fewer people on each shift, serving a reduced menu over reduced hours (11am-10pm). Customers are asked to use contactless payment methods and cap their spend at €30 wherever possible.
McDonald’s restaurants reopening for walk-in takeaway service:
Dublin
The Swan Centre, Rathmines
Stillorgan Shopping Centre
The Square, Tallaght
Ilac Shopping Centre
Blanchardstown Shopping Centre
Maple Centre, Navan Road
Lucan Shopping Centre
Dublin Airport
Dundrum Shopping Centre
Temple Bar
Cork
Winthrop Street
Blackpool Shopping Centre
M8, Moorepark West, Fermoy
Wicklow
Bray Townhall
Galway
Shop Street
Meath
Trimgate Street, Navan
Monaghan
Monaghan Shopping Centre
Tipperary
Clonmel
Westmeath
Mullingar
Carlow
Kennedy Avenue
Kildare
M9 Service Station, Kilcullen
Antrim
Donegall Place, Belfast
Fermanagh
Enniskillen
