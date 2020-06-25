Two new rollercoasters approved for Irish theme park

Two new rollercoasters have been approved for Tayto Park theme park and zoo in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

The two new steel intertwining rollercoasters, Suspended Coaster and Boomerang, will begin construction in 2021 and are expected to be completed and open to the public in 2023.

The rollercoasters, which represent a total investment of €15million by the park, will create 40 new jobs in the area.

Speaking on the announcement, founder of Tayto Park, Raymond Coyle said, “Today is a very exciting day for Tayto Park and Co. Meath. This is the largest single investment in our history!

"We currently employ 420 people and not only will the new coasters add employment to the local economy, they are securing the future of the park."

To secure the planning, Tayto Park has spent over €1,500,000 on noise reduction methods after local residents lodged objections with An Bord Pleanala.

This is made up of multiple factors which included completely redesigning the coasters after the initial planning stages. Designers reoriented the tracks to direct noise back into the park and away from housing in the area.