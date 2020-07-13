PROPERTY WATCH: Idyllic family home complete with lakeside views and low guide price going under the hammer

A two-storey detached family home with lakeside views located in the village of Ballinakill, Co. Laois is going under the digital hammer as part of BidX1's latest online auction later this month.

This four bedroom home is located within a small residential development in the village and boasts off-street parking with gardens to the front and rear - all with Ballinakill Lake a stone's throw away. The property extends to approximately 219 sq.m (2,357 sq. ft).

It is situated approximately 20km south of Portlaoise, and local amenities include Ballinakill Swimming Pool, O'Shaughnessy's Bar and Ballinakill GAA club with further shops, bars and restaurants in Portlaoise town. Transport links include the R432 and local bus services routes 4 and 831.

The property is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €9,000 per annum and, according to rental comparisons on the market, it appears the property is under rented.

The property is listed with a guide price of €140,000. You can see the full listing by clicking here.