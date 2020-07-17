Ten Derry clubs suspend activity as 'precautionary measure' due to Covid-19 cases in the locality

Derry GAA will take their lead from Ulster GAA on the 'developing situation', as a number of clubs temporarily closed.

A total of nine Derry GAA clubs and Limavady United soccer club have now taken precautions and suspended all activities following Covid-19 cases in their locality.

“Derry GAA is aware of a number of clubs who have taken precautionary measures as part of their response to Covid-19," read a statement released from a Derry GAA spokesperson.

"This remains a developing situation and we will continue to operate based on the latest information and guidance available from Ulster GAA."

Ardmore, Foreglen, Magilligan, Limavady, Glack, Drum and Drumsurn have joined Craigbane and Banagher, who both released statements on Thursday night.

Glack Chairman Stephen McElhinney has reported that none of the players or coaches are showing any symptoms.

"The Club Committee have decided to suspend all activities as a precautionary measure in the short term,due cases of Covid-19 in the local area," read a statement from Drumsurn.

"As yet no players or members have shown any symptoms. We are taking advice from the local health authority and will keep you all updated"

Drum have also taken the 'precautionary measure' and are suspending all activities until Monday.

"Due to the increase of cases within our borough,the club as a precautionary measure have decided to suspend all activities until Monday.Updates will be posted as things change."

Limavady are also ceasing activities until Monday, before another review. Their planned fundraising car wash has been moved to Saturday, July 25.

The clubs released statements on Friday morning, after Banagher and Craigbane's lead on Thursday evening.

"Due to Covid 19 cases in the local community, the club as a precautionary measure have decided to suspend all activities in the short term. We will advise further in the next 24 hours," read a statement from Banagher Chairman Justin Quirke on the club's social media.

"We are not aware of any players, managers or club officials that have the virus," he continued.

Banagher are due to open their senior hurling championship campaign at home to Coleraine on the weekend of July 25/26.

Their neighbours Craigbane are taking a similar stance.

"Due to a Covid 19 case in the local community, the club as a precautionary measure have decided to suspend all activities apart from the walkway which will remain open but subject to guidelines currently in place. Updates will be posted as things change," read the Craigbane statement.

There has been an additional drive-in test centre at Limavady's North West College.

As well as our drive-through COVID-19 test centres in Belfast, Derry/ Londonderry, Enniskillen and Craigavon, a mobile testing unit is now at North West Regional College, 11 Greystone Road, Limavady.



See https://t.co/CoceczvmU2 for information on symptoms and to book a test. pic.twitter.com/a7JehnEbRQ — Public Health Agency (@publichealthni) July 16, 2020

The Derry GAA season commences this week with group games in the U14 and U16 championships. Three U14 games are down for Tuesday and the U16 championship begins on Thursday.

Limavady United soccer club have also suspended all activities until Saturday, July 25 and Roe Valley's friendly with Dunloy FC has been cancelled.