LGFA confirm All-Ireland finals to be played at Croke Park in December

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association have announced that the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate and Senior Championship Finals will be played at Croke Park on Sunday, December 20.

Due to the limits on pitch usage at Croke Park this year, unfortunately it is not possible to play the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Final there, and this fixture will be played at a venue to be confirmed on the weekend of December 5/6.

The LGFA can also confirm the dates for the 2020 TG4 Championships with round 1 of the Intermediate and Senior Championships to be played on the weekend of October 31/November 1, with Round 2 on the weekend of November 7/8, and Round 3 on the weekend of November 14/15.

The TG4 Intermediate and Senior Championship semi-finals will be played on the weekend of November 28/29.

The participants in the Intermediate and Senior Championships will have a two-week break between the conclusion of the group stages and the All-Ireland semi-finals, and a three-week break between semi-finals and Finals.

Neutral venues for the group stages of the TG4 All-Ireland Championships and semi-finals, along with the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Final, will be confirmed in due course.

All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship fixtures



Group 1

Round 1 - Kerry vs Cavan - October 31/November 1

Round 2 - Cork vs Kerry - November 7/8

Round 3 - Cavan vs Cork - November 14/15

Group 2

Round 1 - Tipperary vs Galway - October 31/November 1

Round 2 - Monaghan vs Tipperary - November 7/8

Round 3 - Galway vs Monaghan - November 14/15

Group 3

Round 1 - Dublin vs Donegal - October 31/November 1

Round 2 - Waterford vs Dublin - November 7/8

Round 3 - Donegal vs Waterford - November 14/15

Group 4

Round 1 - Tyrone vs Armagh - October 31/November 1

Round 2 - Mayo vs Tyrone - November 7/8

Round 3 - Armagh vs Mayo - November 14/15

Semi-final 1

1st Group 1 vs 1st Group 2 - November 28/29

Semi-final 2

1st Group 3 vs 1st Group 4 - November 28/29

Final

Winner Semi-Final 1 v Winner Semi-Final 2 – Croke Park, Sunday December 20

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship

Group 1

Round 1 – Wexford v Offaly – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Roscommon v Wexford – November 7/8

Round 3 – Offaly v Roscommon – November 14/15

Group 2

Round 1 – Longford v Westmeath – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Louth v Longford – November 7/8

Round 3 – Westmeath v Louth – November 14/15

Group 3

Round 1 – Meath v Down – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Leitrim v Meath – November 7/8

Round 3 – Down v Leitrim – November 14/15

Group 4

Round 1 – Sligo v Laois; Kildare v Clare – October 31/November 1

Round 2 – Sligo v Kildare; Clare v Laois – November 7/8

Round 3 – Clare v Sligo; Kildare v Laois – November 14/15

Semi-Final 1

1st Group 1 v 1st Group 2 – November 28/29

Semi-Final 2

1st Group 3 v 1st Group 4 – November 28/29

Final

Winner Semi-Final 1 v Winner Semi-Final 2 – Croke Park, Sunday December 20

TG4 All-Ireland Junior Football Championship

Group 1

Round 1 – Wicklow v Carlow – October 24/25

Round 2 – Fermanagh v Wicklow – October 31/November 1

Round 3 – Carlow v Fermanagh – November 7/8

Group 2

Round 1 – Limerick v Derry – October 24/25

Round 2 – Antrim v Limerick – October 31/November 1

Round 3 – Derry v Antrim – November 7/8

Semi-Final 1

1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2 – November 21/22

Semi-Final 2

1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 1 – November 21/22

Final

Winner Semi-Final 1 v Winner Semi-Final 2 – December 5/6