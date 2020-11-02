BIDEN V TRUMP: Coverage of the US Presidential Election results live on RTÉ

RTÉ will provide extensive results coverage across television, radio and online of the US Presidential Election, which takes place this Tuesday, November 3, with counting of votes beginning immediately after ballots close and continuing late into the night.

RTÉ's Washington Correspondent Brian O'Donovan will provide comprehensive coverage and breaking news across RTÉ News services, with live reports, interviews and analysis on all platforms.

RTÉ One television will broadcast a US Presidential Election Special programme from 11.15pm on Tuesday continuing late into the night. Presenter Caitríona Perry will be joined by Robert Shortt, Carole Coleman and guests to bring viewers live results, analysis and reaction along with regular updates from colleagues in CBS News. Live television coverage will continue with the simulcast of CBS News: US Presidential Election coverage from 3.30am to 6am on RTÉ One.

From midnight on Tuesday, RTÉ Radio 1 will broadcast live election coverage from NPR, America’s public service broadcaster, to keep listeners up-to-the-minute through the night.

RTÉ.ie will host a live tracker through the night featuring breaking news and results of votes from across the US along with coverage of all the developments, plus updates on RTÉ News' social media accounts.

On Wednesday morning, a specially extended Morning Ireland will begin at the earlier time of 6am on RTÉ Radio 1 and broadcast on RTÉ One television as presenters Richard Downes in Washington and Rachael English in Dublin bring listeners the latest overnight results and indications. More detailed analysis will follow across the day on RTÉ Radio 1 with Today with Claire Byrne, News at One with Bryan Dobson, and Drivetime with Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra.

On Wednesday, there will be an extended One O'Clock News television bulletin and RTÉ One will broadcast a special Prime Time programme at 9.35pm analysing the US Presidential election results with Richard Downes reporting on the latest reaction and developments post-election.

RTÉ's dedicated US Election podcast States of Mind will also have a special episode available on Wednesday morning with host Brian O'Donovan and journalist Jackie Fox joined by special guests. States of Mind has produced a range of explainer videos available on RTÉ News Instagram account and YouTube.