PRODUCT WARNING: Fears of burns as warning issued for hair dryer and styler with hundreds sold in Ireland

Fears over potential burns from hundreds of hair dryers and styler sold in have led to a product recall being issued.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is warning that a risk of overheating is associated with a ‘One Step’ branded hair dryer and styler. As a result, users could sustain burns in the course of product use.

Testing has determined that the product has not been designed in a way which ensures that excessive temperatures cannot be reached.

This product was sold online through Amazon, where 438 units were distributed to consumers in Ireland by various sellers on the online platform.

Given its online availability, it remains possible that this product has been sold on other online platforms also.

If you believe you have purchased any of the affected ‘One Step’ branded hair dryer and stylers, you are advised to discontinue use of the product immediately. You may wish to contact the online store from where you purchased this product to see if there are any remedies available to you. This can be done via your user account on the relevant website.