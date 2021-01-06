President pays tribute to women on Nollaig na mBan

President Michael D Higgins and Sabina Higgins today marked ‘Nollaig na mBan’, a day indicating the end of the Christmas period, and a day to celebrate the contribution of women to society.

The President and Sabina tweeted words of recognition of the role women have played in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic, and in caring for vulnerable members of society:

"Sabina and I wish a very happy #NollaigNamBan to all today, in particular to those women who are carers or care for vulnerable members of society; who support young people; or who are working in our essential services during these Covid times. We honour and recognise them all."