National Stud forced to close to members after complaints to gardaí

The National Stud and Gardens near Kildare town has announced it has been forced to close fully to members following complaints to gardai.

The facility is closed to the general public due to Level 5 restrictions but families who pay for annual season tickets and who live within 5km could still enjoy access to the grounds in recent weeks for exercise or to walk dogs.

However following complaints made to gardaí, the amenity said it has no choice but to close its doors fully in the interest of public safety.

A statement sent to members this week, said:

"The Irish National Stud & Gardens has been advised by An Garda Siochána of a number of complaints being made by the public regarding us allowing our members entry to the stud, under the present Covid restrictions.

"Unfortunately we have no choice but to close our doors in the interest of public safety.

"We are saddened to have to follow these recommendations but we hope to see you in the not so distant future once the restrictions are eased.

"Of course, all season memberships will be extended for the period we will be closed."

Over 100,000 people visit the Stud & Gardens every year but it has been closed for most of 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.