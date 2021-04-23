PROPERTY WATCH: This €120,000 cottage in a famed Irish town is the perfect rural retreat

This idyllic two-bed cottage on the outskirts of the famed town of Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare sits on over an acre of land with beautiful views of Slieve Elva is on the market for just €120,000.

With working fireplaces in every room, original flag floor and a wood burning stove in the sitting room, and a a back boiler that generates heat for the whole cottage - the descerning buyer can enjoy the rustic charm of the property or modernise accordingly.

The property has a detached, insulated cabin at the rear, constructed of timber with a wood burning stove which is ideal for a home office. Situated on the edge of the Burren on the N67 and just a few minutes drive from the Cliffs of Moher, Fanore, Lahinch and Ballyvaughan, and ideally located along the Wild Atlantic Way with all amenities and facilities easily accessible.

It is listed with an asking price of €120,000. For more information or to view the full ad, click here.