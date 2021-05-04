SHOCKING: Gardaí detect driver travelling at three times the speed limit

Gardaí in Donegal have detected a driver travelling at 180km/h in a 60km/h zone over the bank holiday weekend.

The detection was one of the road traffic offences gardaí have reported over the weekend in Donegal.

There were two arrests for drinking driving and eight arrests for drug driving as well as two arrests for dangerous driving.