MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue appeal for information on missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Rory Carr.

Rory is missing from Balbriggan, Dublin since Saturday morning, May 1, 2021.

Rory is described as being 5'10" in height, with black hair, medium build and brown eyes.

It is unknown what Rory was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on Rory’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.