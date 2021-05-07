Who are the guests on the Late Late Show tonight? Here's the line-up

The guests have been revealed for tonight's Late Late Show on RTÉ One.

Sharon Stone, Rachael Blackmore, and Jim McGuinness are among guests for The Late Late Show Pieta Darkness Into Light Special this Friday night.

With Pieta's annual Darkness into Light fundraising campaign once again curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic, stars of movies, music, and sport are coming together this Friday night to lend their support to the cause in a very special Late Late Show.

Host Ryan Tubridy will speak to Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone about her strong ties with Northern Ireland through her friendship with the late peace activist Betty Williams, her health battles - including surviving a terrifying brain bleed.

Rachael Blackmore lifted the nation with her historic Grand National win last month aboard Minella Times, and the champion from Tipperary will join Ryan to speak about riding to victory in one of the toughest races in sport.

Irish country music star Sandy Kelly will be joined by her niece, Sandie Ellis, as they speak publicly together for the first time about the tragic death of Sandy's sister Barbara. Westmeath GAA star and former AFL player Ray Connellan, spoken word artist Malaki, and ultra-marathon runner Conor O'Keeffe will speak about their personal experiences with mental health pressures.

There will also be a special musical performance from Pillow Queens of The Cranberries single When You're Gone which will feature on a forthcoming album of covers of songs from The Cranberries in aid of Pieta.

With people around the country planning their own personal Darkness into Light walks, hikes, swims, and dances this weekend, Pieta clinical manager Leigh Kenny will be telling viewers why the suicide prevention charity's services are in demand now more than ever.

Ten years since All Ireland-winning player and manager Jim McGuinness started a GAA revolution in Donegal, he’ll join Ryan to discuss swapping football for soccer. Having coached in Scotland, China, and the USA, he’ll discuss the life lessons learned along the way and why he feels we need to protect ourselves from the culture of instant gratification.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, May 7th, at 9.35pm.