Gardaí put skids under biker for three years of unpaid tax

Gardaí have caught up with a biker on the busy Cork-Dublin M8 motorway who was driving a high-speed motorcycle that hadn't been taxed in more than three years.

The Gardaí issued a statement after stopping the biker on Monday, May 10.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol today stopped this motorbike on the M8 which was out of tax for 1,166 days.

"The driver was checked with the Garda Mobility App and discovered to be disqualified from driving. This driver was arrested and has been charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court.

"The motorbike has been seized," said the gardaí.