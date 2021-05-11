MISSING PERSON: Garda appeal over missing teenager (15)

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of John Doyle, 15 years, who is missing from the Drumcondra area of Dublin since the 8th of May, 2021.



John is described as being 5'4" in height, with brown hair, slim build and brown eyes.

When last seen John was wearing a grey tracksuit, black jacket and black runners.



Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Ballymun on 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.