BREAKING: Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning for 21 counties

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

rain and thunder

A status yellow weather warning comes into effect this afternoon

MET Éireann has issued a weather warning for 21 counties across the country.

The forecaster is warning that scattered thunderstorms can be expected in most places from this Wednesday lunchtime.

The status yellow alert, which was issued just after 10am, also warns there is a risk of hail and localised spot flooding in the affected counties.

The warning, which applies to Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Munster is valid from 1pm to 10pm.

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution if driving during the expected bad weather.