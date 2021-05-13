PROPERTY WATCH: This truly 'unique' country cottage is like none you've seen before

Located just a five-minute drive from Mountmellick, Co Laois this truly unique five-bedroom country cottage is like none other you've seen before.

The residence benefits from a quirky, spacious layout and may have the potential to provide two separate living spaces should the potential buyer wish.

The ground floor level has three reception rooms, a kitchen/utility, home office and a ground floor bedroom as well as an ensuite. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The gardens are well maintained and there is a tarmac drive with private parking, front rear and side gardens with a trickling pond and two sheds.

O'Moore Forest is listed with a price tag of €280,000 on Daft.ie. For more information and to view the full ad, click here.