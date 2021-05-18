Garda search operation targets dissident republican activity

A significant search operation targeting dissident republican activity took place in County Cavan this morning, Tuesday, 18th May 2021.

This involved the searches of a number of premises by personnel from the Special Detective Unit (SDU), supported by the Ballistics and Forensics Section and local personnel from the Northern Region.



Three persons have been arrested and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Garda Stations in Cavan.



This search and arrest operation is part of the ongoing intelligence led policing strategy of An Garda Síochána, with the objective of targeting, disrupting and prosecuting those involved in violent dissident republicanism.