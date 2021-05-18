Midlands Gardaí investigating weekend farm thefts

Laois Offaly Gardaí need the public's help in tracing vehicles stolen over the weekend on both sides of the divisional border.

The guards issued a statement on Monday, May 17 after the thefts.

"We are investigating a number of thefts from rural locations around our division overnight. Thefts in Borris in Ossory (Jeep), a trailer and diesel in Clonaslee and a John Deere Gator 4 wheel in Cadamstown. Report any sheds in area you may have concerns about," said gardaí.

They added that the four-wheel John Deere Gator which was stolen also had two glass doors fitted.

Gardaí with information can contact any station in the division.