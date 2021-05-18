WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues fresh thunderstorm warning for nine counties
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow - Thunderstorm Warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Waterford.
Forecasters have predicted thundery showers with the risk of lightning and local hail.
The Weather Warning is valid from 2pm to 8pm today.
Wednesday is expected to be a better day and will start with sunny spells early with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.
