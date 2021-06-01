MISSING PERSON: Garda appeal over missing man aged 67

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Joseph (Joe) McMorrow, 67 years, who is missing from his home in Kinlough, Co. Leitrim since 17th May 2021.

He is described as being 5' 7" in height with a slim build.

Joseph has blue eyes and has grey, balding hair.

It is not known what Joseph was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station on 071 982 0620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.