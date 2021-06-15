Garda probe as young child is found dead at Irish house

Gardaí are investigating after a nine-year-old child was found dead at a house in Donegal.

Gardaí received a report of the death of the boy at a house in the St. Johnston area of Donegal on Monday, June 14, they have confirmed.

"The child was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive," gardaí added.

"He has been removed to Letterkenny Hospital where a post mortem will take place, the results of which will determine the course of any further investigation."

Enquiries are ongoing.