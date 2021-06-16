ALERT: Gardaí appeal over missing man (59)

Gardaí appeal over missing man (59)

Stuart Van Der Bliake

Reporter:

Reporter

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Stuart Van Der Bliake, 59 years, who has been missing from the Rosslare Harbour area of County Wexford since yesterday.

Stuart is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a heavy build, blue eyes and grey hair.

He has a tattoo of an eagle on his left arm.

Anyone with information on Stuart's whereabouts are asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie