McDonald’s to recruit additional staff in Laois as part of expansion plan

FAST food company McDonald's has announced it's to create hundreds of new jobs around Ireland as it expands its workforce to more than 6,000 people.

The global businesses says it expects crew capacity at its restaurants will increase in the coming months as public health restrictions are eased further.

The roles will be in McDonald’s restaurants nationwide including counties Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.

“We hire brilliant people from communities across the UK & Ireland based on their qualities, not their qualifications, and we’re proud to give people from all backgrounds a start in their careers. Since we first opened our doors in Ireland in 1977, we’ve created over 6,000 jobs - giving people the opportunity to train and develop in a flexible environment where everyone can be themselves and excel. It’s fantastic to be able to offer an additional 800 people an opportunity to work with us," said Paul Pomroy, CEO, McDonald’s UK & Ireland.

“There is no doubt the pandemic has had a huge impact on many people’s employment opportunities and threatened the future of high streets up and down the country. Our 95 restaurants are run by 22 local franchisees which means we have a personal stake in every one of our communities. It’s a big responsibility, and the moves we’ve announced today reflect our commitment to continue to innovate and invest in the local communities and economies we serve,” he added.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has welcomed the expansion plans.

"Today's announcement of 800 new jobs by McDonald's is a welcome boost, demonstrating the company's continued commitment to Ireland, where it already has a strong employment presence throughout the country. As Ireland continues on the path to a full reopening, it is extremely positive news to see companies such as McDonald's planning for expansion and growing its workforce," he said.

Danny McCoy, CEO of IBEC says McDonald's has been a leading employer and economic contributor to Ireland since the 1970s and the job announcement is a further example of its positive impact in Ireland.

"As an employer, McDonald's provides its staff with significant growth and development opportunities at all levels of its business. McDonald's commitment to Ireland and the Irish market is as strong as ever and will continue to grow in the years ahead," he said.