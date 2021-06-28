Last supper for suspected thief detained having takeaway by Gardaí

Suspected thief went for a takeaway after cime in town
An individual gardaí suspect of being responsible for a Portlaoise break-in was detained afterwards when enjoying some fast food according to gardaí.
Laois Offaly Division Gardaí said Portlaoise Gardaí investigating a burglary at business premises caught up with the suspect after finding the individual going for a takeaway.
Gardaí say a business premises in Portlaoise was broken into just after midnight on Saturday morning, June 26.
"Patrolling Gardaí identified and found their suspect subsequently. All property was recovered. A person was arrested and has now been charged with burglary, criminal damage and handling stolen property," said a statement.
