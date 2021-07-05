Man who murdered pensioner Rose Hanrahan to be sentenced

A ROMANIAN national who has admitted murdering Limerick pensioner Rose Hanrahan at her home in the city more than three years ago will be sentenced later today.

When arraigned at the Central Criminal Court last month, Alexandru Iordache, 46, who has an address of Dreptatii Street, Bucharest pleaded guilty to murdering the 78-year-old widow at New Road, Thomondgate sometime between December 14 and December 15, 2017.

Speaking through an interpreter, Mr Iordache spoke only to confirm his name and tell the court that he was “guilty, and I feel sorry for what I did”.

Gardai believe, Mr Iordache killed the pensioner after she confronted him during an attempted burglary at her home.

Members of Ms Hanrahan's family travelled from Limerick and were present in Court Number 6 at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin for last month’ brief procedural hearing.

It’s expected they will be present in court again today for the formal sentencing hearing.

After Mr Iordache entered his guilty plea, Mr Justice Michael White fixed today for the sentencing hearing.

He and told family members that they can come to court to give evidence of the effect of Ms Hanrahan's death upon them.

The defendant, who was arrested by police in England nearly two years ago, first appeared before Limerick District Court in January 2020 following his extradition from the United Kingdom and after a European Arrest Warrant was executed by Police.

The murder of Rose Hanrahan sparked outrage and anger in the local community and further afield and led to one of the largest and most complex gardai investigations in Limerick in recent years.

Following the sentencing hearing, Mr Iordache will receive the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.