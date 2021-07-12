Interiors: Nautical touches for your home

Add some nautical touches to your home to create a relaxed coastal vibe. Choosing the right colour scheme, furniture, rugs, cushions, materials, wall art and nautical accessories can help you create the laid back feel of a coastal retreat. Some suggestions for nautical touches for your home are as follows:

Coastal fabrics

Natural fabrics work best when creating a coastal inspired interior. Cottons, linens and soft voiles are good choices. Blue and white striped curtains can also enhance a coastal scheme. Crisp white linen works great in bedrooms. Pair with ocean blue, turquoise or coral in your scatter cushions and throws to complete the look.

Use of driftwood

Driftwood can be used in a variety of ways, as the base for a coffee table or to create a wall plaque with coat hooks to hang summer hats. Driftwood gives a relaxed weathered look to your interior, and it is a great way to upcycle reclaimed natural materials.

Light

As white is the base colour for a coastal interior, natural light plays a vital role in keeping your home looking fresh. Artificial lights to consider include woven basket pendant lights, lanterns, washed and bleached effect table lamps or woven rattan pendants.

Sea shells

Treasure your memories from trips to the seaside by collecting seashells and coral. Choose a grouping of different glass vases and display your shells by type for a creative coastal display.

Seascapes

A stunning piece of artwork can really enhance your room whilst reflecting your taste. A beautiful seascape can create a feeling of escapism for the home over.

Ship references

Shipping rope can be used in a variety of ways; use cotton rope tiebacks for curtains or as a handrail along your staircase. Other items to consider are a nautical door wreath using a life buoy. Add finishing touches with coastal accessories such as boats, light houses, anchors or a porthole mirror.

Thanks for taking the time to read my interiors column. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in a future column then please drop me a line with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.