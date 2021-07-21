WATCH: Chelsea FC players lapping up the heatwave with pre-season training camp in Ireland

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and his squad made the short trip across the pond on Tuesday for a week-long pre-season training camp in Ireland, where they will once again be based in Carton House, Maynooth.
The team departed their Cobham training ground in London before boarding a flight to Ireland on Tuesday where their preparations for the 2021/22 campaign kicked up a gear.
With a number of high-profile stars on well-deserved breaks after the summer's international tournaments, it's a makeshift squad with Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech the marquee names.
Chelsea are no strangers to the magnificent Carton House facilities having previously stayed as recently as 2019, under the then management of club legend Frank Lampard.
Greeted by the Irish heatwave on arrival, Chelsea took a lunchtime flight on Tuesday afternoon and were quickly down to work with a training session in Carton House later that day.
Taking to Instagram, the club shared a video of their first day on Irish soil:
View this post on Instagram
More News
Physical Impairment Ireland Members of Minister of State for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte in Portlaoise
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.