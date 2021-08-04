Cyclist removed from busy motorway by gardaí

Picture: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow
Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit were taken aback recently after spotting a cyclist on the busy M9 motorway.
In a social media post, gardaí pointed out that “not only is it an offence” but that it is “extremely irresponsible and dangerous”.
The cyclist was removed from the motorway and the message from gardaí to all road users is to "think road safety and arrive alive".
