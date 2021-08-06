Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6
OLYMPIC GAMES
TOKYO 2020
RTE2, BBC1, EUROSPORT
GOLF
HERO OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
CRICKET
ENGLAND V INDIA, 1ST TEST
SKY SPORTS, 10.15AM
SOCCER
BOURNEMOUTH V WEST BROM
SKY SPORTS, 6.45PM
GOLF
ST JUDE INVITATIONAL
SKY SPORTS, 6PM
SATURDAY, AUGUST 7
OLYMPIC GAMES
TOYKO 2020
RTE2, BBC, EUROSPORT
SOCCER
LEICESTER CITY V MAN CITY
UTV, 4.30PM
HORSE RACING
ASCOT
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 12,30
RUGBY
B&I LIONS V SOUTH AFRICA
SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM
HURLING
LIMERICK V WATERFORD
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 4PM
SUNDAY, AUGUST 8
OLYMPIC GAMES
TOKYO 2020
RTE2, BBC, EUROSPORT, 11.45
GOLF
HERO OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
HURLING
CORK V KILKENNY
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 2.30PM
HORSE RACING
CURRAGH & HAYDOCK
ITV4, 3.45PM
GOLF
ST JUDE INVITATIONAL
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
More News
Covid-19 heat map for the two weeks to August 2. Darker areas shows parts of counties with higher incidences
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.