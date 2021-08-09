PROPERTY WATCH: Take a look around this incredible home for sale but it doesn't come cheap!

This stunning home in the Midlands is on the market at an eye popping price.
Dun Mhuire is located on the Church Road in Tullamore, Co Offaly and is on the market for €595,000.
It is described as one of the finest premium family homes to come to market in recent times in Tullamore town and has five double bedrooms and three bathrooms.
It is located on a large private site just a short walk to town centre.
