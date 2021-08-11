11/08/2021

Limerick GAA confirm appeal to Peter Casey red card ahead of All Ireland hurling final

Limerick

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@iconicnews.ie

LIMERICK GAA are to appeal the suspension handed down to Peter Casey in an effort to free him up to play in the All-Ireland SHC final.

The corner forward was shown a straight red card just before the hour mark in last Saturday's semi final win over Waterford in Croke Park.

Limerick have now begun the appeals process in an effort to have Casey available for selection to play Cork on August 22.

The first step available to Limerick is a meeting with a Central Hearings Committee, which could take place this Thursday night.

Should the CHC not overturn the suspension, step two would be brining the case to the Central Appeals Committee. The third and final option would be the independent Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

Limerick received the referee's report on Monday but the final decision to appeal the suspension was taken at a meeting after training this Tuesday evening in the LIT Gaelic Grounds. Casey was involved in the process.

