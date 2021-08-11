Caution urged as Met Éireann issues weather warning

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued
THE Irish Coast Guard is strongly advising members of the public to exercise caution over the coming days after Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow wind warning for several counties, including Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo.
"Unseasonably windy on Thursday. South to southeast winds veering southwest will reach mean speeds of 40 to 50 km/h with gusts of up to 90 km/h," reads the warning which takes effect from 6am tomorrow.
It’ll be unseasonably windy tomorrow, especially along Atlantic coasts & in exposed areas ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 11, 2021
Wind warning issued ⚠️
Do take care as the seas will be very rough and it’ll be very choppy on the lakes too. Be mindful of tents, awnings & outdoor furniture.
In an appeal, issued this Wednesday, the Irish Coast Guard is urging people to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs and piers, harbour walls and promenades.
"The forecasted unseasonable severe weather conditions will coincide with spring tides and rough to high seas, with the potential for wave overtopping and hazardous coastal conditions," said a spokesperson.
"The Coast Guard encourages the public to remember to Stay Back, Stay High and Stay Dry and if you see anyone if difficulty call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard," they added.
