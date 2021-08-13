Man arrested as €650,000 worth of benzodiazepine tablets seized

€650,000 worth of suspected benzodiazepines
A man was arrested in Dundalk yesterday after Gardaí seized approximately €650,000 worth of benzodiazepine tablets from his car.
The seizure was made by Dundalk Gardaí at approximately 5:50pm yesterday evening, after Gardaí from the Dundalk District Drugs Unit stopped and searched a vehicle on the Bellewsbridge Road area of Dundalk.
During the search, Gardaí found a number of black bin bags which contained suspected benzodiazepine tablets worth an estimated €650,000. The drugs are currently pending analysis.
The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was taken to Dundalk Garda Station where he is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Gardaí have said that investigations are still ongoing.
