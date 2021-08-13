13/08/2021

Fancy owning your own chapel? Former riverside monastery up for sale

Reporter:

Reporter

A landmark property in the heart of Newbridge, Co Kildare has come on the market with its own chapel.

Covering 7,000 square feet, Liffey Lodge sits on a 2.66-acre site on the banks of the River Liffey. 

For sale through Jordan Auctioneers, Liffey Lodge has 150 metres of frontage on the river and has a guide price of €750,000.

"The residence was previously the Patrician Brothers Monastery and contains 7,000 sq. ft. of accommodation and is suitable for a variety of uses (subject to the usual planning permission). Approached by a sweeping tarmacadam drive leading up to the imposing residence, which is set back from the road, it is set amid mature gardens mainly in lawn with mature trees interspersed throughout the site," said the Kildare auctioneers.

"This property would suit a variety of uses with a substantial building of 7,000 sq. ft. on a large site in a town centre location. The building has the benefit of a brick exterior, double glazed windows, oil fired central heating, 11 foot ceilings downstairs with accommodation comprising three receptions rooms, 13 bedrooms, chapel, three offices, kitchen, large hall, three toilets, two bathrooms, pantry and laundry room."

