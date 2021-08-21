Live Sport on TV this weekend

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V BURNLEY
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM
HORSE RACING
THE EBOR FROM YORK
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.30PM
SOCCER
LEEDS UTD V EVERTON
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 2.30PM
RUGBY UNION
ARGENTINA V SOUTH AFRICA
SKY SPORTS, 3.55PM
CAMOGIE
ALL-IRELAND 1/4 FINALS
RTE2 FROM 4.30PM
SUNDAY, AUGUST 22
SOCCER
SOUTHAMPTON V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
HURLING
AI FINAL: LIMERICK V CORK
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
ARSENAL V CHELSEA
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
GOLF
THE NORTHERN TRUST
SKY SPORTS, 7PM
SOCCER
UDINESE V JUVENTUS
BT SPORT 1, 5.15PM
