Limerick and Cork name teams for historic All-Ireland hurling final

LIMERICK have confirmed their team for Sunday's All-Ireland senior hurling championship final against Cork.

It's an unchanged team from the semi final win over Waterford - indeed the 11 substitutes are also unchanged.

John Kiely and his management team released their line-up after training this Friday evening ahead of the August 22 showpiece in Croke Park.

There is one change from the team which defeated Cork in the opening game of the championship - seven weeks ago - Dan Morrissey in place of Richie English.

It's a team that also shows one change from the side which started the 2020 All-Ireland final last December - Peter Casey in place of Graeme Mulcahy. Corner forward Casey is selected to start his first All-Ireland SHC final - he was introduced as a substitute in both 2018 and 2020.

In total 12 of the Limerick team are set to start a third final in four years.

It's a team spread across 11 different clubs with Patrickswell (3), Na Piarsaigh (2) and Ahane (2) the only clubs with multiple representatives in the starting line-up. Seven are senior hurling clubs, three intermediate and one (St Patricks) play at junior level.

Sunday's final will be John Kiely's 25th championship game as Limerick senior hurling manager - Nickie Quaid and Kyle Hayes are the only players to have started each of the SHC ties to-date under Kiely.

Captain Declan Hannon will make his 45th appearance for Limerick on Sunday.

In total 22 of the 35-man Limerick panel are attempting to win a third Celtic Cross medal.

All 11 of the Limerick subs have played championship hurling in Croke Park at some level and teenagers Cathal O'Neill and Colin Coughlan are the only panelists without a winners medal ahead of Sunday. Included among the subs is Graeme Mulcahy who could make his 50th Limerick championship appearance in the final.

CORK'S team for Sunday's All-Ireland senior hurling championship final against Limerick has also been released.

The Rebels bid to dethrone Limerick in Croke Park and in the process win their first Liam MacCarthy Cup title since 2005.

There are two changes from their semi final win over Kilkenny corner forward Shane Kingston replaces Shane Barrett and Eoin Cadogan comes in for injured Ger Millerick at wing back.

In total 13 of the Cork team started against Limerick in the Munster SHC - Robert Downey for Damien Cahalane and Luke Meade for Millerick the differences.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Sean Finn (Bruff), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Barry Nash (South Liberties); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh). Subs: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Richie English (Doon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Barry Murphy (Doon), Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Pat Ryan (Doon).

CORK: Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig); Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Mark Coleman (Blarney), Eoin Cadogan (Douglas); Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Luke Meade (Newcestown); Conor Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Seamus Harnedy (St Itas), Robbie O'Flynn (Erins Own); Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Shane Kingston (Douglas). Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Sean O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), Colm Spillane (Castlelyons), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Niall Cashman (Blackrock), Billy Hennessy (St Finbarrs), Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Declan Dalton (Fr O'Neills), Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers).