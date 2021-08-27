Search our Archive

27/08/2021

PROPERTY WATCH: Former schoolhouse on the market for a steal at €25,000

The Old Schoolhouse, Windgap

Wilsons Auctions have brought The Old Schoolhouse, Windgap to the market for sale by private treaty with an asking price of €25,000.

The subject property is located off the R698 in the centre of Windgap, approximately 30km from Kilkenny city.

It comprises of an old derelict schoolhouse with front lawn.

The schoolhouse is a detached seven bay, single storey property and it sits on an elevated site of c.0.345 acres (c.0.13 hectares)

There are mature gardens to the front.

The property can be viewed by appointment and is BER exempt.

For the full property listing, click here.

