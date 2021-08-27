Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Feeling lucky? GAA club raffling a field for just £20 in novel fundraiser

GAA Club launch novel fundraising drive

Win a field in Donegal for £20

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

A Derry GAA club are raffling a two-acre field in Donegal to help raise funds to develop their own facilities.

Na Magha is the sole surviving hurling/camogie club from nine that used to exist in Derry City

The club have acquired a two acre field in West Donegal and are raffling it in a draw.

All money raised will be ploughed into adding a second pitch to add to their recent development in Ballyarnett.

"We want to make Derry city the hurling stronghold it once was," states Ger Roarty, the club's Development Officer.

"We want you to buy a ticket to win this historic piece of heaven in the Donegal Gaeltacht adjacent to Glenveagh National Park in Derrynanaspol (Doire Na nAspal), which means the apostle's oak grove."

The draw is due to take place on St Patrick's Day 2022.

- 60 tickets can be purchased for only £50, 40 tickets for £40 and 20 tickets for £20.

For more information on the draw...click here...

