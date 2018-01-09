Irish Water says to expect outages in three Laois towns

Three towns in Laois may expect some water outages in the next couple of days.

Sections of Portlaoise and Mountmellick may experience water outages for leak repairs today, January 9 until 5pm.

Irish Water has issued the following updates:

Essential leak repairs may cause supply disruptions to Ballyroan, Colt, Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise and surrounding areas in Co. Laois.

Works have an estimated completion time of 5pm on 9 January.

Essential leak repairs may cause supply disruptions to Mountmellick, Cullenwood, Ballycullenbeg and surrounding areas in Co. Laois.

Works have an estimated completion time of 5pm on 9 January.

Roadworks in Portarlington for two weeks.

Meanwhile, some nighttime water outages can be expected in parts of Portarlington.

Essential maintenance works may cause supply disruptions to Canal Road, Station Road, Cooltederry and surrounding areas in Portarlington, Co. Laois.

A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of works.

Works are scheduled to be carried out from 11pm on 10 January until 2am on 11 January.

