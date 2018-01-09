Laois man to feature on TV3's 'Rare Breed'

A Laois man is to feature in the new series of 'Rare Breed' which starts this Tuesday night on TV3

Benny Greene from Ratheniska is one of the farmers who will feature on the show which provides a look into the successes and struggles of farming life in Ireland, throughout the calendar year.

Benny will appear in eight episodes of the 12-series run.

The producers initially contacted him through the Laois Ploughing Facebook page, because of their interest in tillage and ploughing.

The show follows a group of farmers through the year. Benny is a tillage and beef farmer who farms in partnership with his father and uncle in Ratheniska. He is also well known in Laois ploughing circles, and plays hurling and football with Park/Ratheniska GAA.

In tonight's episode, which was shot in February last year, Benny will outline his farming operation as he prepares his plough for the Laois Ploughing match in Ballacolla. The second episode will carry footage of that ploughing match which was held in Cannonswood, Ballacolla.

Benny was also interviewed on the challenges facing tillage farmers.

As to how he will handle his new TV fame, Benny reckons there will be plenty of slagging and he may just switch off his phone.

The first episode airs tonight (Tuesday, January 9) on TV3 at 7.30pm