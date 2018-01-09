Laois student awarded DCU scholarship for academic excellence

Laois student, Brendan Kelly Palenque, a former student of Heywood Community School, Ballinakill has been presented with a €500 Academic Scholarship to study at DCU in recognition of him achieving more than 550 points in the Leaving Certificate.

Brendan is a first year Journalism student at DCU. He hails from Ballyragget.

Over €60,000 worth of scholarships were presented to fresher students at DCU. Awardees were joined at a special presentation ceremony at the Helix by their parents and former school principals and teachers.

Each student received a commemorative certificate and the school principals/ teacher were presented with a plaque to display in the school marking the significant achievement of their past pupil.

The DCU Academic Scholarship Awards were presented to 123 students from throughout Ireland on achieving more than 550 CAO points at Leaving Certificate or equivalent.

A scholarship of €500 is awarded to students who gain the required number of points, meet the specific entry requirements and register to study with any of DCU’s five faculties: Engineering & Computing; Humanities & Social Sciences; Science & Health; Institute of Education and DCU Business School.