Tonight's Euromillions draw worth an incredible €35 million

Tonight's Euromillions draw is worth an incredible €35 million. The draw will take place at 7.45pm.

Just this week a small family syndicate from Dublin saw their dreams come through when they collected a life-changing €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot cheque at National Lottery HQ.

The ecstatic family said the last week has been a blur and they are slowly coming to terms with their massive good fortune.

A spokesperson for the small group said: “This is life changing. It is amazing to think that we and our family members are now secure for the rest of our lives. But we won’t go crazy. We have no plans to move to the moon!