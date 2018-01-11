Thieves caught in the act by homeowner in Laois home break-in

An attempted burglary of a home in rural Laois was foiled yesterday evening Wednesday January 10, after the female homeowner returned and disturbed the thieves.

The incident took place in the Ballyadams area near Ballylinan in East Laois.

Gardaí report that the owner arrived home at 6.55pm, to find what is understood to be three people attempting to break into her home.

The front gates of her home had been forced open and they were damaged in the process.

The thieves were driving a silver grey coloured Ford Galaxy people carrier, registration starting with 01 TN.

The suspects left the scene and the car was later found abandoned in the Garryhinch area of Portarlington.

The text alert system was used to inform local community alert groups of the crime.

Gardaí are appealing to the public, if they saw the vehicle yesterday, to contact Portlaoise Garda Station, at (057) 8674100