Weather warning: Floods and heavy rain forecast by Met Eireann across most of country

Heavy rainfall with flooding in places is hitting Ireland now, and spreading across the country as the day goes on.

Met Eireann have just issued Status Yellow Rainfall Warnings for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.

They forecast "25 – 40 mm of rain in the 24 hour period from 6 pm on Friday to 6 pm on Saturday, with flooding in places. Higher amounts likely in the Wicklow Mountains."

The warning was issued today Friday 12 January at 11am, and is valid from 6pm this evening for 24 hours, to Saturday 13 January at 6pm.

A second Status yellow Rainfall warning has been updated. This is also for 25 to 40 mm of rain over a 24 hour period, for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

This warning is in effect now, from 12 noon on Friday until noon on Saturday with flooding in places. Higher amounts are possible on some mountains.

Heavier rainfall is warned for Cork and Kerry, in a new update also at 11am this Friday morning.

The Status Yellow Warning is for 30 – 50 mm rainfall in the 24 hour period from 11am today, until 11am tomorrow Saturday January 13.

"Heaviest rainfall between noon and midnight today. Risk of flooding, with highest risk in south and west Cork as well as south and west Kerry," Met Eireann have said.

Prior to Mountmellick's flood on November 22, Met Eireann had issued a Status yellow warning for rainfall of 30-40mm overnight in Leinster.

The Road Safety Authority is warning drivers to watch out for flash flooding and the risk of aquaplaning. See their video of how to drive safely on wet roads here.