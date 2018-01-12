Repeal the Eight Pro choice abortion group set up Laois

A Laois group has called a public meeting in Portlaoise on abortion as part of supporting the campaign to repeal of the Eight Amendment.

Laois For Choice says the meeting is scheduled to last for about one hour and will discuss the basic ideals of the Abortion Rights Campaign and the Eighth Amendment.

The group says the meeting is open to all who are interested in getting involved in the Abortion Rights Campaign and who wish to learn about the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

"Our main focus is working towards repealing the Eighth Amendment and ensuring the right to bodily autonomy and equality to all pregnant people. We are a dedicated group working towards Free, Safe and Legal abortion care in Ireland. We are affiliated with the national Abortion Rights Campaign. We have no affiliation to any political party," said a statement.

A statement said Laois for Choice was set up after "concern among local residents" that Laois remained one of the only counties in the Republic of Ireland without a regional group dedicated to abortion rights.

"We are dedicated to providing the people of Laois accurate, fact-based and scientific research so that they may make informed decisions about the forthcoming vote. If you believe bodily autonomy, women’s rights, human rights and justice, please come along and consider getting involved," said statement.

The meeting takes place on Thursday January 18 at 6:30pm in O’Loughlin’s Hotel, Main Street, Portlaoise.

The group's twitter account is @LaoisForChoice or they can be emailed us at ProChoiceLaois@gmail.com.

They say further information can be found at www.abortionrightscampaign.ie