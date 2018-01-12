Risk of snow in all areas warns Met Éireann

A weekend featuring heavy rain, fog and frost is set to be followed by snow, heavy rain next week Met Éireann has forecast.

It will be wet for much of Saturday in Leinster and Ulster, but the rain will clear away to the east in the evening. Brighter weather developing through Munster and much of Connacht during the morning but there will be scattered heavy showers there also. Highs of 6 to 10 degrees Celsius with the winds becoming lighter as the rain clears.

Whilst it will be mostly dry overnight on Saturday, misty or even foggy conditions will set in, in near calm conditions. Frost is expected parts where skies remain clear. Lowest temperatures will range -1 to + 3 degrees Celsius, coldest and probably clearest in the west and southwest.

Any overnight frost or fog should clear by mid-morning Sunday as southerly winds increase moderate in strength. Most of the country will see a dry day, but becoming rather breezy too with limited amounts of sunshine generally.

Later in the day the active weather systems will begin to push in from the north-Atlantic; rain will arrive into the northwest and west by evening, extending countrywide after dark with some heavy falls expected. Highest temperatures ahead of that will range 7 to 11 degrees Celsius, coolest across the eastern half of Ireland.

From Monday, Met Éireann says it will become increasingly blustery and showery turning wintry later Monday into Tuesday with falls of sleet and snow increasingly more likely.

The focus of the wintry showers will be across the north and west with some accumulations likely - but all areas will be at risk with some thunder occurring locally too.

It will also be much colder, with maxima of only 3 to 6 degrees Celsius (north to south). It is set to feel even colder with an added wind chill effect. Frost and ice is also on the cards, mainly for sheltered areas due to sustained brisk winds.

No weather warnings have yet been announced.