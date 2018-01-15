Polar snowy weather set to grip as winter storm bears down

Polar weather is set establish over the Ireland from Monday bringing snow, bitterly cold weather and biting winds with the possibility that a winter storm could hit from mid week.

Met Éireann says it will be cold with frequent wintry showers, gales and the risk of coastal flooding on Atlantic coasts due to high seas.

The heaviest showers will be heaviest and most frequent in northern and western counties. Turning colder as the day progresses with the showers turning wintry over some northern hills in the evening. Top temperatures will range 4 to 8 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds. High seas developing on Atlantic coasts.

It will be cold and windy Monday night with showers turning increasingly wintry, especially in western and northwestern counties, accompanied by westerly winds gusting to gale force. Showers will tend to be less frequent in the east and south, though some wintry falls will occur here also. Overnight lows of zero to plus 3 degrees with frost in sheltered places.

Winds will veer to a more northwesterly direction on Tuesday, and become increasingly windy and blustery, with gale or strong gale gusts. Very high seas will develop along Atlantic coasts bringing large waves and a risk of coastal flooding to these areas. Showers will be widespread, and many of them will be wintry in nature with hail, sleet and snow, together with a risk of thunder. Daytime temperatures will range 1 to 4 degrees generally, but 5 or 6 degrees near the south coast and it will feel colder due to wind chill.

The strong to gale force northwesterly winds will continue through Tuesday night with the risk of coastal flooding persisting along Atlantic coasts. Wintry showers will become more scattered overnight. Lows of minus 1 to plus 2 degrees Celsius with a risk of frost and icy stretches.

Winds will back west to southwest and ease a little for a time on Wednesday, though it will still be rather breezy. Showers will tend to be less frequent than on Tuesday and those that do occur will tend to be of rain and sleet, rather than of snow. Daytime temperatures will range from around 3 degrees in Ulster to 6 or 7 degrees Celsius further south. Rain will start to move in off the Atlantic on Wednesday evening. High seas will continue along the Atlantic Seaboard.

A potentially disruptive period of weather is possible on Wednesday night as a deepening Atlantic depression tracks near to or perhaps even over some parts of Ireland bringing spells of rain and very strong winds.

It is likely to be very windy on Thursday morning, with the risk of disruptive winds and scattered showers. The westerly winds will slowly ease through the day, veering northwesterly in the evening. Showers will continue throughout the day, and some of them will turn wintry as temperatures drop through the afternoon. Daytime highs will be around 4 to 7 degrees.

Friday& the weekend will continue unsettled through Friday with blustery showers but indications suggest winds will ease by the weekend.